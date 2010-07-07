Miranda picks New Head of Sales



Television broadcast hardware manufacturer Miranda Technologies Inc. recently announced the appointment of a new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Kevin Joyce. Responsibilities include overseeing worldwide sales and all marketing activities.



Joyce’s previous experience includes eight years with Vancouver-based Creo, supplier for the graphic arts and micro-electronics industries, followed by six years with Eastman Kodak, who purchased Creo in 2005. Until recently Joyce was vice president of Kodak’s worldwide sales and marketing for their Digital Printing Solutions Group.



Joyce was chosen for his notable sales and leadership performance. Beginning at Creo as a sales executive with a reported $10 million in revenue, Joyce left Eastman Kodak responsible for $700 million and as president of their US division.

