Miranda Launches New Multiviewer Series at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS— Miranda Technologies has launched Kaleido-MX and Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewer series.



Available in a range of standalone configurations from 8x1 to 48x4, and up to 64x4 in modular form, Kaleido-MX is delivered in either a 1RU or 3RU form factor. The multivewers enable monitoring systems to be created with a combination of versatile I/O cards, used as building blocks to simplify system design within a 3RU, air-cooled Miranda Densité 3 frame. The Kaleido-Modular-X modules use a CPU to drive advanced features with the ability, if required, to split processing between frames.



Handling sizes up to 64x4, Kaleido-Modular-X uses Miranda’s FlexBridge technology to reduce cabling requirements and remove the risk associated with HDMI extenders. FlexBridge is a coax cable interconnect that enables I/O modules to be connected within a frame or across multiple frames. This additional layer of flexibility enables input modules to be installed in a frame adjacent to the router while the output modules can be installed in a separate frame adjacent to the display.

Miranda will be at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas, in Booths N203LMR and N2513.