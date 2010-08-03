Mini VO Trade Show Planned

NEW YORK: The evening of Sept. 22 at The Times Center in New York City will be the place-to-be for budding voiceover professionals, those already in the business or VO groupies looking to put a face with “that voice” from radio, TV or the movies.



The event is That’s Voiceover, a networking and mini trade show for the voice over industry. Speakers include voice talents (many well-recognized), casting/talent agents, advertising and other broadcast professionals. A special voice over audition for a CBS promotion will be held with the winner getting a national CBS promo gig.



That’s Voiceover is a production of producer Rudy Gaskins, VO artist and author Joan Baker and is hosted by Alan Kalter, best known for his gig with the “Late Night with David Letterman” show. Drinks will be served. -- from Radio World