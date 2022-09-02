Miller Camera Support Appoints Bob Van Bodegan President, The Americas

CEDAR GROVE, NJ—Miller Camera Support Equipment has hired Bob Van Bodegon as its new President, the Americas. For over 20 years Bob was the Territory Sales Manager for Fujifilm Corporation, managing 14 eastern states. His decision to join Miller is most welcome, the company said.

“Equipped with technical background, years of experience in sales and sales management, and his strong industry relationships I am confident Bob will serve our customers extremely well,” said Charles Montesin, Global Sales and Marketing Director. “Bob will be managing the Miller U.S. subsidiary in New Jersey and will have full support of head office and factory in Sydney Australia together will his team in New Jersey.

Prior to his role as Territory Manager, Bob worked for Fuji as Field Technician on high precision optical devices for 33 years. “I worked closely and interacted with many of the Miller Camera Support employees and the families of Miller for more than half of my life, and I was delighted when this opportunity became available…it felt right,” he said. “Miller – The Right Feel.”

Bob has a diploma in Computer Technologies and attended several business training courses. On personal level Bob is very much a family man and loves fishing, cooking and his pets, according to the company. Bob will be touring the regions and attending industry shows to meet up with colleagues to further grow the brand and continue to build better customer support.