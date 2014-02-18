Milani Joins FOR-A as Sales Engineer for South America

CYPRESS, CALIF. — FOR-A Corp. of America has tapped Ricardo Milani as a sales engineer in South America.



His focus is to provide sales and technical support, specifically in Brazil, although he will also assist with sales in other South American countries, including Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Milani began his position at FOR-A in late January and is based out of Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Milani has worked for over 14 years in the broadcast media market in Brazil. He previously was a business manager for broadcast solution sales for Brazilian dealer Farnell Newark, and spent years as a sales manager for the Sao Paulo-based dealer Oreon Broadcast.