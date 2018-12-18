Mike Tirrell Joins Myers as Chief Operating Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.—Broadcast management solutions provider Myers has announced Mike Tirrell as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tirrell, who most recently served as Senior Director, Data Services for NBCUniversal Media, LLC, will drive the company’s corporate, strategic, and operational initiatives forward. His proven track record for Systems Integration and Data Transformation will play a vital role in advancing Myers’ next generation broadcast management solutions, the company said.

Tirrell replaces current COO, Nathan McCarthy, who will be departing the company at year end to explore a new opportunity.

“Nathan has done a tremendous job navigating our organization through a highly transformative period and we look forward to Mike building from his success,” said Crist Myers, President and CEO of Myers. “Mike’s extensive technical expertise, leadership, and business acumen not only compliments that of the Myers’ team, but will be paramount in executing our vision for the future and strengthening our position in the market.”

At NBCUniversal, Tirrell was responsible for building and modernizing the company’s existing Business Intelligence and Data Services platforms. Prior to working with NBCUniversal, he served as director of integrations at WideOrbit where he facilitated integrations between internal systems and over 70 media industry vendor products.