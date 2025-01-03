Mike Downs To Join Society of Broadcast Engineers as Executive Director

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has tapped Mike Downs as its new executive director. The 27-year veteran of nonprofit management will start at the industry group next Monday (Jan. 6).

Downs, who served as the director of meetings and conventions at the global service organization Kiwanis International since 2012, will lead the 4,000-member professional organization for TV and radio engineers and those in related fields.

“I welcome Mike to the SBE,” SBE President Ted Hand said. “His extensive association experience will be an asset to the Society as we look ahead to the coming year and continuing future. I look forward to working with him to continue furthering the goals of the SBE and providing superior services to our members. I also want to thank the members of the search committee, led by SBE Vice President Kevin Trueblood, for their work.”

In addition to his run at Kiwanis International, Downs worked for 10 years as the chief staff executive at Key Club International, where the organization posted year-over-year growth in membership, SBE said. His experience includes an extensive background in strategic plan development and deployment, according to SBE. He is also a past president of the Indiana Society of Association Executives and a past vice president of Meetings Professional International’s Indiana chapter.

Downs holds several association-related professional certifications, having obtained his Certified Association Executive credential from the American Society of Association Executives in 2006. He has been designated as a Certified Meeting Professional by the Convention Industry Council, a Certified Event Designer from the Event Design Collective and a Digital Event Strategist from the Digital Experience Institute, SPE said.

A resident of greater Indianapolis, Downs is a licensed soccer referee, a past trustee of the Pike Township School Board and vice president of the Pike Township Education Foundation. He has been married for 32 years with three adult children and a granddaughter.

The SBE has nearly 117 chapters across the U.S., Hong Kong and in Eastern Europe, with members in more than 25 other countries. Most chapters meet monthly and provide members with educational programs and networking opportunities. The SBE’s offerings also include a U.S. technical broadcast certification program and an expansive list of educational programs for broadcast engineers, operators, technicians and broadcast IT professionals, as well as advocacy for its members with federal agencies and the U.S. Congress.