Mel Karmazin Honored by Broadcasters Foundation of America

NEW YORK – The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Mel Karmazin the recipient of the 2015 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The award will be presented during the Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Karmazin retired from his position as CEO and member of the Board of Directors for SiriusXM in 2013. He previously served in the same position with Sirius Satellite Radio and oversaw the merger with XM Satellite Radio. Karmazin’s previous roles also included executive positions at Viacom, CBS Corp., CBS Radio and Infinity Broadcasting.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed annually to an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.

The Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 a.m. at the Brahms Room in the Encore Hotel.