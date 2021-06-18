Mediapro Expands U.S. Operations with New Production Center

NEW YORK—Mediapro U.S. has expanded its U.S. operations with the opening of a new Manhattan facility that has 12,600 square feet dedicated to broadcast and media services.

Mediapro U.S. said the new facility in Hudson Yards, Manhattan offers a production studio of 7,500 square feet, production support space of 1,600 square feet, a mezzanine of 1,100 square feet and a multi-purpose room of 800 square feet, among other support spaces.

The Mediapro Group, which has 58 offices on four continents and produces more than 12,000 events worldwide each year, has been operating in the United States since 1996 and has other production facilities in Miami and Brooklyn.

Mediapro U.S. specializes in content production, post-production, sports rights management, and television broadcasting and distribution. Annually, Mediapro U.S. produces more than 5,500 hours of live content, post produces more than 30,000 hours, and manages the national and international television channels of beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports ñ, Hola TV Latam, Hola TV US, Golf Channel Latam, Pasiones US, Pasiones Latam, Centroamerica TV, and Televisión Dominicana.