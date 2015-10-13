Media Links Joins Tico Alliance

STANSTED, ENGLAND—The Tico Alliance, a coalition of companies who are working to establish the Tico lightweight compression technology in the IP-based Live ecosystem for UHD/4K, is adding another company to its ranks, as Media Global Links Co. has announced it will join the group. Media Links is a developer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport technologies.

Founded in April 2015, the Tico Alliance brings together broadcast equipment manufacturers, OEM providers, broadcasters, electronic brands and technology companies. Membership is open to any company active in the broadcast industry.

“As more broadcasters explore the use of IP video, the alliance’s efforts have become part of a larger trend set by a variety of industry players to find better approaches for delivering IP video,” said John Dale, director, Media Global Links.

Media Links joins fellow broadcast companies including Altera Corporation, Artel Video Systems, Grass Valley, Deltacast, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Image Matters, Imagine Communications, Keisoku Giken, Macnica Americas, Nevion, Ross Video, Tektronix and Xilinix.