Media General CEO Marshall N. Morton To Retire

RICHMOND, VA.: Media General President and CEO Marshall N. Morton, 66, plans to retire at the end of this year after 23 years with the company. The board elected George L. Mahoney, 60, vice president of growth and performance, to succeed Morton, effective Jan. 1, 2013. In the interim, Mahoney will serve as vice president, chief operating officer.



“Marshall joined Media General as chief financial officer in 1989,” said J. Stewart Bryan III, chairman of the Media General board. “In his early years, we refocused Media General on its core strengths of local news, excellent journalism and southeastern markets. As president, he guided Media General through unprecedented change in the media industry and a severe economic downturn.”



Mahoney has been with the company since 1993. As vice president-growth and performance, he’s been responsible for Media General’s digital media and mobile operations. He also has been responsible for central broadcast television operations, including master control, traffic and graphics. Mahoney joined Media General as general counsel and corporate secretary, and was elected a corporate vice president in 2006. As general counsel, he was involved in all regulatory, legislative, other legal and operating matters related to the company's television stations. He was said to have played an integral role in the company’s broadcast acquisitions. Mahoney served the board of directors as corporate secretary for 18 years.



Prior to joining Media General, Mr. Mahoney was assistant general counsel for Dow Jones & Company, and worked in New York City for the law firm Satterlee & Stephens, specializing in First Amendment and intellectual property matters. He holds B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Virginia.

