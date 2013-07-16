Matrox Supports Adobe Creative Cloud, Avid Media Composer 7

MONTREAL—Matrox Video now offers full support for the latest releases of the Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer 7 families of professional video editing and content creation tools with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito Max I/O card.



Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They also enable users to encode H.264 files for delivery to the Web, iPad and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone. In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and connect via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34 with the same unit.



“These unified drivers support the latest releases of NLE software from Adobe, Apple and Avid,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. “They are designed to give our customers the freedom to work easily and efficiently with whatever app is best for each task as they craft and deliver their stories.



Support for Windows is part of Matrox driver release 7.5 and support for Mac OS is part of Matrox driver release 4.0. The drivers are now available to registered users as a free download.



