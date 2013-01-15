Matrox Releases Unified Mac Driver for Adobe, Apple, Avid Editing Apps

MONTREAL —Matrox Video Products Group has released a unified Mac driver that provides support for Adobe, Apple and Avid editing apps for the Matrox MXO2 and MXO2 MAX families of input/output devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.



The release includes support for audio punch-in using Avid editing applications, as well as support for recording voice-overs using Adobe Premiere Pro.



“Matrox customers have told us they want the flexibility to use a variety of video production software from different vendors with their I/O and H.264 encoding hardware,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. “This release demonstrates our commitment to giving users the support they need to get the most from their creative tools, whichever they choose.”



The new Mac software release version 3.3, with support for Mac OS Mountain Lion 10.8.2 and Lion 10.7.5, is now available to registered users as a free download.



