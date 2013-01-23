Matrox MXO2 Dock Now Available
MONTREAL–Matrox has released the MXO2 Dock, an accessory that enables Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and MacBook Pro or MacBook Air users to create an ergonomic workspace for video editing and content creation.
From one Thunderbolt cable, users can connect an MXO2 I/O device and add multiple peripherals, including a large HDMI display, a keyboard and a mouse. A gigabit Ethernet port provides connectivity to a wired network, enabling data transfers 18 times faster than Wi-Fi. One SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports are also provided.
“The new Matrox MXO2 Dock increases productivity by adding screen real estate and brings much-needed expandability for USB 3.0 storage, control surfaces, optical drives and other peripherals,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox.
