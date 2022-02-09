Matrix Video, LiveU Partner on Live Video Solutions for Canada
By George Winslow published
Matrix Video will drive sales and marketing opportunities to promote LiveU’s extensive portfolio of live production offerings in the Canadian market
HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU and Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC) have announced that they will be working together to offer high-quality live video technology in Canada.
MVCC, a Calgary-based media production and audiovisual solutions corporation, will drive sales and marketing opportunities to promote LiveU’s extensive portfolio of complete live production offerings in the Canadian market, the companies said.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MMVCC,” said Mark Moore, LiveU’s country manager for Canada. “MVCC’s national scale and ability to stay on the cusp of technology in the broadcast and enterprise AV markets make them the perfect partner for LiveU. The partnership will allow businesses of all sizes in the greater Canada area to access LiveU’s suite of products, services, and solutions for their live streaming needs.”
MVCC is a consultation and design services corporation that supplies training, programming, installation, and maintenance to leading infrastructure all over Canada. MVCC currently has 12 offices in Canada with a highly trained staff to provide project-based services and audiovisual support to a wide variety of marketplaces, the companies said.
“At MVCC, we carefully select the products and services we stand behind, and we feel LiveU augments our client offerings. We are very excited to add LiveU's solutions to our portfolio of products,” said Dave Campbell, Matrix’s Executive Vice President.
More information about Matrix Video Communications Corp. is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.