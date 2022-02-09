Matrix Video, LiveU Partner on Live Video Solutions for Canada

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU and Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC) have announced that they will be working together to offer high-quality live video technology in Canada.

MVCC, a Calgary-based media production and audiovisual solutions corporation, will drive sales and marketing opportunities to promote LiveU’s extensive portfolio of complete live production offerings in the Canadian market, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MMVCC,” said Mark Moore, LiveU’s country manager for Canada. “MVCC’s national scale and ability to stay on the cusp of technology in the broadcast and enterprise AV markets make them the perfect partner for LiveU. The partnership will allow businesses of all sizes in the greater Canada area to access LiveU’s suite of products, services, and solutions for their live streaming needs.”

MVCC is a consultation and design services corporation that supplies training, programming, installation, and maintenance to leading infrastructure all over Canada. MVCC currently has 12 offices in Canada with a highly trained staff to provide project-based services and audiovisual support to a wide variety of marketplaces, the companies said.

“At MVCC, we carefully select the products and services we stand behind, and we feel LiveU augments our client offerings. We are very excited to add LiveU's solutions to our portfolio of products,” said Dave Campbell, Matrix’s Executive Vice President.