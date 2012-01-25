Masstech Celebrates 10th Anniversary



TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA: Asset-management and transcoding specialist Masstech was founded 10 years ago on Wednesday.



Joe French, CEO & President of Masstech said: “The growth and reach of our MAM software spanning the last 10 years has been remarkable. We’ve rolled out key initiatives to fortify our market position and accelerate growth globally.



“I attribute our success to our singular focus on delivering robust broadcast technology at an affordable cost. By helping broadcasters fulfill their need to preserve, manage and deliver content efficiently and cost-effectively, we are optimizing their operations and revenue.”



French noted Masstech’s introduction of its mini-MAM Emerald v7.5LE across key markets in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.



“Despite the global economic downturn last year, we still successfully closed multimillion dollar deals in Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” he said.



To commemorate the anniversary, Masstech updated its corporate logo, and will kick off its celebratory year in conjunction with NAB in April this year in Las Vegas. Customers can also expect enhanced software features, more software launches and a sophisticated suite of patented solutions.





