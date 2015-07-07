Mark Pesavento Named SVP of Content at FOX Sports Digital

Mark Pesavento



NEW YORK – FOX Sports has announced that Mark Pesavento, former USA Today and Yahoo! Sports executive, has been hired to the position of senior vice president of content for FOX Sports Digital. Pesavento will oversee all editorial and video content development for FOX Sports Digital, focusing on multiplatform programming, mobile consumption and social sharing. He will also manage social media partner relationships.

Most recently, Pesavento served as VP of digital strategy for USA Today Sports Media Group. Prior to that, he served as a managing editor at Yahoo! Sports as well as the sports editor for LATimes.com.

Pesavento will report to Pete Vlastelica, executive VP, digital, FOX Sports.