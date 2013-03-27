Mario Rodriguez Joins For-A

CYPRESS, CALIF. – For-A Corp. of America has welcomed Mario Rodriguez as its sales manager for the Latin American market. Effective March 4, Rodriguez assumed responsibility of all sales in the Latin American area with the support of For-A America’s Sales Director Pedro Silvestre.



With over 25 years of experience in the broadcast and professional video industry, Rodriguez brings extensive expertise to For-A. His resume includes building and developing both a systems integration company and a post production facility as the president and owner. He was recently the Latin American sales manager for the Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm North America. Rodriguez brings a proven track record of increasing revenue and a broad knowledge in broadcast technology.



Rodriguez will be in close contact with For-A’s Latin American partners and dealers working from the company’s Miami office.