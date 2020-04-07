Marco Lopez Returns to Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Marco Lopez is set to rejoin Grass Valley in the role of senior vice president of live production, the company has announced.

Lopez, who had previously served as the president of Grass Valley as well as Miranda Technology before the company’s merged, had most recently worked at ChyronHego.

In his new role, Lopez will be responsible for accelerating innovation across key strategic areas, per GV. This will include remote production, IP-connected live workflows and virtualized media workflows for GV cameras, production switchers, replay and production management technology.

“Live production, and the efficient management of media resources, is central to Grass Valley’s DNA,” said Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s president. “[Lopez’s] expertise and direct experience in the content creation side of the industry will be invaluable in delivering our customers the innovations that will help them thrive in our continually changing landscape.”