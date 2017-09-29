Marcellus Alexander to Relinquish Role in NAB TV Department

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Marcellus Alexander will be stepping down from his role as the head of the NAB Television Department at the end of the year. He has been retained, however, to serve as senior advisor to the department and the TV Board through the end of 2018, according to Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO.

Alexander will maintain his position as president of the NAB Education Foundation, a role which he has served in since 2004.

According to the press release, one reason for Alexander taking on a smaller role with the TV department is his desire to spend more time with his family.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work under Gordon’s leadership, with an engaged board, a motivated staff and talented colleagues,” said Alexander. “I look forward to continuing to help advance our rapidly evolving industry in my new role. Our work at NAB and NABEF is as important as ever, as we embrace innovation and welcome the future.”

Alexander's official last day as head of the NAB Television Department will be Dec. 31.