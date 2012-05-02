Manhattan Center upgrades with Grass Valley

Manhattan Center, New York City multimedia and entertainment facility, has upgraded its production capabilities to HD with Grass Valley products and technologies. Manhattan Center's interconnection between the world famous Hammerstein Ballroom, The Grand Ballroom, studio 1 and studio 2 is based on a Grass Valley GeckoFlex fiber backbone for transport of HD throughout the facility.

The Manhattan Center rebuild began with a 3.5 M/E Kayenne switcher. Routing uses Trinix 256 x 256 HD chassis, a Jupiter AccuSwitch router and facility control system.