Mance Named CEO at Dejero



Dan Mance has been selected as the new chief executive officer at Dejero, a Waterloo, Ontario-based company known for its accomplishments in the field of 3G wireless television transmission.



“Dan is a seasoned leader, an accomplished entrepreneur and innovative technology executive,” said Ron Neumann, Dejero’s executive chair. “With over 24 years experience, Dan is recognized as a visionary in the broadcast industry and he is an excellent addition to our senior management team.”



Mance has previously served as chief technology officer at Leitch Technology, and was vice president of digital media and CTO of Harris Broadcast. He founded Inscriber Technology and served as its CEO.



Dejero’s Live Platform technology enables broadcasters to relay high quality video from remote venues without the use of satellite or microwave radio links, and the system can even transmit from a moving vehicle.



