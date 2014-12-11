Management Team Purchases Digital Vision

LONDON—Digital Vision has been acquired by its management team of Kelvin Bolah, Greg Holland and Claes Westerlund. The three bought it out from Swedish company Image Systems for 6.1 Million SEK (US$809,071).



Bolah will become CEO, while Holland takes the role of Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Claes Westerlund becomes Worldwide Vice President of Operations. As part of the acquisition the entire Digital Vision team will remain with the new company, as will all of the company’s offices in London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York and Sweden.



Bolah said, “Digital Vision’s staff, customers and partners were of the utmost importance in this acquisition and our main reason for the management buy-out. Having worked with them for many years and seeing their passion, expertise and the amazing projects they produce, we knew we had to keep the Digital Vision brand alive. With the investment that the company now has we will be able to accelerate the R&D and engineering to deliver our award-winning products in a timely fashion to a global customer base.”



Digital Vision’s current product range includes the Golden Eye 4 archive scanner, the Bifrost Archive Bridge for archives of any size, the Nucoda color grading suite, Phoenix film restoration software and Thor hardware designed for real-time 4K image processing.