Magewell To Showcase New Cloud Management Software At IBC 2021

NANJING, China—Magewell will make its trade show debut of the Magewell Cloud management software, which provides centralized configuration and control of Magewell streaming and IP conversion devices, at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center.

Magewell Cloud offers stream management features, including protocol conversion and SRT relay. Able to run on a cloud hosting platform or on on-premise servers, Magewell Cloud enables integrators, administrator and users to manage multiple Magewell encoders and decoders across many locations through an intuitive, browser-based interface.

The company also will feature its new Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders. They offer system integrators and video professionals a flexible, affordable encoding solution for live streaming, remote contribution, IP-based production and other applications. Ultra Encode supports H.264, H.265 and NDI|HX encoding and streaming protocols, including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP and HLS, the company said.

It can be combined with Magewell’s Pro Convert decoders for end-to-end transport in NDI|HX or streaming formats, it said.

The company will demonstrate interoperable, end-to-end workflows leveraging the combination of its Ultra Encode devices, Pro Convert NDI encoders and Pro Convert multi-format decoders with third-party production tools.

See Magewell at IBC Stand 6.C13.