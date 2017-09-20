Lyons Takes Helm at AFCCE

NEW YORK—The new slate of officers for the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers Board of Directors has been announced, and John Lyons has been tapped to take over as president. Lyons, the assistant vice president and director of broadcast communications for The Durst Organization, most recently served as vice president and will replace Robert Weller, NAB vice president of spectrum policy, as the organization’s president.

John Lyons

Weller, who in addition to this position with the NAB will serve as the chairman of the IEEE BTS Symposium in 2018, told TV Technology that he wanted to focus his limited volunteer time on that and made his decision to step down as president back at the June AFCCE Annual Meeting. He said the board agreed that Lyons should become the next president, but Lyons only became a full member of AFCCE in September and organizational by-laws required the president to be a full member. As a result, Weller agreed to be reelected as president over the summer until Lyons’ membership was elevated. Weller will continue to serve on the AFCCE board in his new position as secretary.

Additional moves include Chris Horne becoming vice president after serving as secretary; Weller will now serve as secretary; and Ron Chase will remain as AFCCE’s treasurer. The other Board of Directors officers includes Marshall Cross, Steve Crowley, Anne Goodwin Crump, Jon Edwards and Mark Fehlig. Officers will assume their new positions as of Oct. 1.

The vote took place on Friday, Sept. 15, during an AFCCE board meeting. According to Lyons, the date happened to coincide with his 51st anniversary in broadcasting.