Weller Returns as AFCCE Board President

WASHINGTON—The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers Board of Directors has announced the 2017-18 panel of officers.

All officers are reprising the same roles they held during the 2016-17 term: Robert Weller returns as president; John Lyons will serve as vice president; Chris Horne was elected as secretary; and Ron Chase fills the role of treasurer.

The board met and voted electronically, shortly after the June 22–24 annual meeting was held in New York.

Additionally, David Layer will also step down from the board, and Anne Goodwin Crump joins the board as its newest member. Returning members are Marshall Cross, Steve Crowley, Jon Edwards and Mark Fehlig.