Lynx Technik Taps Koyama to Lead New Tokyo Office

Koyama

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY— Lynx Technik AG has expanded operations into the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a new office in Tokyo, and Hiroyuki Koyama has been appointed to lead the new office. The company has also added Carles Vidal to the Lynx Technik EMEA sales team.



With more than three decades’ experience in the Japanese broadcast industry, Koyama has served in a sales management and business development positions for manufacturers including Ikegami and IDX.



The new office in Japan and presence in the region will help Lynx Technik better serve the market and support its regional customers and reseller base.





Vidal Vidal will lead sales and business development in France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Turkey.



As sales manager for the Mediterranean, based in Spain, Vidal’s primary focus is to develop and execute the company’s sales strategy, maintain strong relationships with current customers and prospects and play a role in project management.



Vidal comes to Lynx Technik with 30 years of experience in the video and television broadcast industry, where he has been involved in pre- and post-sales and service, as well as technical consultation and operations.



Vidal has been instrumental in developing local brand recognition for several companies in the broadcast realm including Miranda, Advanced Audio Visual Systems and other video production and post-production facilities. He has also lead projects related to channel start-ups for TV stations in Spain and has played a fundamental role in developing workflows related to channel playout, monitoring and signal processing.



In addition to his expansive history with broadcast customers and manufacturers from both a technical and commercial aspect, Vidal is fluent in English, Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian.