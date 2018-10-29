LYNX Technik AG Appoints Stefan Gnann as New CEO

WEITERSTAD GERMANY– LYNX Technik AG has appointed Stefan Gnann as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Winfried Deckelmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Winfried Deckelmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Stefan Gnann, CEO of LYNX Technik

Gnann is a long-time industry veteran, having been involved in 4K UHD and IP broadcast technologies. He led VTS Videotechnik Selhuber GmbH as Managing Director, where he was instrumental in building the company into a leading systems integrator and technology provider. Stefan also directed the merger between VTS with sono Studiotechnik GmbH to form sonoVTS GmbH.

“I want to personally welcome Stefan to the LYNX Technik team as our new CEO," said Deckelmann. "He brings with him invaluable business acumen, leadership, technology knowledge, and experience having worked in the Broadcast industry for so many years. Stefan has a clear passion for technology and innovation and is an excellent fit to lead our team and achieve the vision of LYNX Technik. We have maintained a strong relationship with Stefan over the years, and his input as a customer and partner has been influential in a number of our key product developments.”

“This is an exciting time for me to join LYNX Technik at such a pivotal time in the industry as new technologies and markets are evolving,” comments Stefan Gnann, CEO of LYNXTechnik. “One of my key roles here at LYNX, backed by our exceptional global team, will be to drive product development and market share leadership to meet both the short- and long-term demands of our production, post-production, contribution, and content distribution customers.”

