LTN Global Appoints General Managers Of New Divisions

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global today announced the appointment of Neil Harwell, co-founder of Niles Media Group, as general manager of its new Niles Media Division. Roger Franklin, who was president and CEO of Crystal Computer Corp., will serve as general manager of the LTN’s new Crystal Division. LTN acquired both companies last year.

Neil Harwell

"Niles Media and Crystal have brought incredible talent and resources to LTN, and each company's record of success is a direct result of the dedication and leadership demonstrated by Neil and Roger," said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. "Together, we've already brought to market innovative new solutions that expand customer access to high-quality, high-performance production and delivery services, as well as added opportunity for content monetization. I look forward to an even brighter future as we take LTN into 2020."

Before he founded Niles Media Group, Harwell was vice president of business development for the Kansas City Royals. Concurrently, he was vice president and general manager of the Royals Sports Television Network. Prior, he worked for Time Warner Cable and Kansas City Interconnect and was a co-founder of Metro Sports, serving as its first general manager when it launched in 1997.

Roger Franklin

Franklin joined Crystal in 1993 and has held roles in product development and customer support. Early in his career with the company, Franklin developed software for the Crystal Control System and later headed up its R&D before becoming the company’s president and CEO.

Franklin is a member of the board of directors for the World Teleport Association and participates in the video standards group of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

