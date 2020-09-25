LTN Global Acquires 4K Remote Production Company DTAGS

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global has announced that it has closed a deal for DTAGS, which is known for providing technology for 4K remote production and broadcast transmission.

The acquisition of DTAGS strengthens LTN’s ecosystem, as DTAGS and its lineup of scalable 4K remote production, post-production and transmission workflows are now part of the LTN production portfolio to help power large-scale sports, entertainment and news events, per LTN Global.

DTAGS President Mike Burke is set to join the LTN Global management team as part of the acquisition. He will continue to lead DTAGS, as well as LTN’s on-site and remote production services.

“With the increased demand for remote production support to bring high-profile live events to the screen, being part of the LTN Ecosystem will extend existing DTAGS customer operations and strengthen the production standards of both companies are renowned for,” said Burke.

“The DTAGS acquisition is the latest initiative in LTN’s continued commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions that enable the ultimate viewer experiences,” said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman, LTN Global. “DTAGS’ tracks record of flawless delivery, always-on customer service and innovative solutions to some of the world’s largest media companies aligns with LTN operations and values. I am delighted to welcome Mike Burk and his team to the LTN family.”

DTAGS will continue to operate out of Tulsa, Okla. In 2021, DTAGS’ 4K remote production will migrate to LTN’s centralized production facility in Kansas City.