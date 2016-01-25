L-S-B Fully Integrates Into Lawo

RATATT, GERMANY—The German developer of the Virtual Studio Manager monitoring system has announced that it will rename itself Lawo and fully integrate into the Lawo company structure. All of the company’s products now fall under the Lawo brand.

The two companies had previously collaborated, but will now work under the same banner to advance VSM as a manufacturer-independent control system that is open for all remote protocols and to establish the new multiviewer control software theWALL for monitor walls.

“The additional R&D resources within Lawo and the extensive expertise in user interface design complement existing capacity of the present Lawo Gmbh team in Wiesbaden in order to develop the VSM toolbox and user experience even further,” said Jamie Dunn, head of global sales for the former L-S-B, pictured aat left. “These expanded resources will enable VSM and theWALL to evolve even faster and better suited to customers’ needs and requirements.”