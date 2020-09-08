Lou DiMauro Joins Globecast as VP of Sales for East Coast

LOS ANGELES—Industry veteran Lou DiMauro joins Globecast as vice president of sales for the East Coast. He will be responsible for selling media management, contribution, distribution and IP services to customers based in the United States and Canada. He will also be responsible for Globecast’s advanced media services including cloud-based playout and media management services and OTT platforms.

DiMauro will report to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for the Americas Tim Jackson. Jackson commented, “Lou is well respected in the industry and will be a tremendous asset to our talented team, especially as our customers continue to embrace and adopt IP workflows and virtualization.”

DiMauro most recently held the position of vice president of sales, North America, for Encompass Digital Media as part of his more than 30 years with the company. During that time he oversaw sales of current and new services, managed an annual sales budget of $75 million and with large-scale accounts including A&E Television Networks, CBS and ABC, among others. Prior to working for Encompass, DiMauro was broadcast operations coordinator at ESPN Media.