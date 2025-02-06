Long-Form Content Viewing on YouTube Rose 8% in 2024

BRISTOL, UK—Consumption of long-form YouTube content is rising rapidly in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all viewing time on the platform by the end of October 2024, according to new research by Digital i, a provider of cross-platform streaming data and analysis.

(Image credit: Digital i)

Findings showed that average viewing time spent by U.S. YouTube users on videos of 30 minutes in length or more rose by 8 percentage points last year, from 65% in October 2023 to 73% in October 2024, illustrating how users are spending more of their viewing time on longer content.

The trend is more pronounced among U.S. young adults aged 18-24-years-old that watched YouTube on mobile devices, with an increase of 21 percentage points in the amount of time spent viewing content of 30 minutes or more during the same period. In October 2023, 58% of content viewed by this demographic on mobile devices was long-form content, rising to 79% by October 2024.

(Image credit: Digital i)

Digital i research also indicated that 18-24-year-old U.S. YouTube users spent an average of 2.7 hours per day on the platform between July and October 2024, watching an average 25 videos per day.

This U.S. demographic spent the highest average time on the platform last year, with Digital i data also showing a decrease in YouTube viewing time corresponding to increasing age of the users.