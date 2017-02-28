Logitek Opens R&D Center in Australia

HOUSTON—Logitek is opening up the doors to a new Research & Development facility in Sydney with the help of its Australian distributor, Logitek Australia. The R&D center will be located in Logitek Australia’s Sydney office, featuring dedicated spaces for development, support, equipment testing and demonstration.

Paul Dengate, managing director of Logitek Australia, will lead the team of software and application designers. In addition, Max Healey has been brought on to serve as system architect, heading up all software development and documentation. Phil Hertenberger, meanwhile, has been promoted from his previous position with Logitek Australia to the role of application developer.

The Logitek Australia R&D team is expected to join Logitek U.S. personnel at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth C1322.