LiveU to Showcase New Integrated Uplinks for SNG and ENG Trucks

HACKENSACK, N.J.-- LiveU will be demonstrating its complete integrated Xtender antenna solution for satellite and electronic newsgathering trucks that it says complement existing satellite connectivity and improves cellular reception, bandwidth, resiliency and latency. Based on LiveU’s fourth-generation bonded uplink technology, the integrated solution offers broadcasters the flexibility to use cellular connectivity as part of their existing SNG and ENG trucks, bonding cellular and satellite connections for the ultimate live video performance.



Combining LiveU’s 1 RU LU-Lite encoder with LiveU’s Xtender antenna, the solution adds six 3G/4G LTE network connections and is optimized for all emerging 4G LTE implementations worldwide, according to LiveU. The platform will be displayed for the first time at NAB 2013, mounted on Sacramento, Calif. CBS affiliate KOVR-TV’s weather truck, in the NAB outdoor/mobile area at the E-N-G Mobile Systems booth No. OE820.



LiveU CEO Samuel Wasserman, said the tripod-mounted Xtender antenna also could be connected to LiveU’s other backpack and handheld units, providing connectivity at up to 1,000 feet/300 meters away from the uplink unit. Telefe in Argentina recently utilized the LiveU Xtender from a moving boat, while covering an “Open Waters Marathon” Santa Fe-to-Coronda on Feb. 3, 2013.

