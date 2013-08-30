Linear Acoustic to Display Loudness Controller, New UPMAX Unit at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Linear Acoustic will be displaying its AERO.lite SDI Loudness Controller and UPMAX v4 Upmixer.



The AERO.lite SDI is an SDI-only version – no AES or analog I/O -- of the company’s standard AERO.lite Loudness Controller. Described as an “easy-to-use and budget-friendly processor, the AERO-lite SDI features AEROMAX loudness control and is meant for stations who do not broadcast in 5.1 or for "Dot 2" and "Dot 3" channels.



The UPMAX v4 is the latest version of Linear Acoustic’s UPMAX unit. It is supported by an eight channel AES/SDI input/output configuration, and includes AutoMAX auto-detection for seamless transitions between stereo and surround inputs. Loudness metering and two-channel downmixing are also included.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Linear Acoustic will be at stand 8.D30.



www.linearacoustic.com