Linear Acoustic Bolsters Sales and Engineering Staffs



The Linear Acoustic staff has grown with the addition of six new professionals to its broadcast television team.



“TV broadcasters are recognizing the importance of audio quality control,” said Christina Carroll, Linear Acoustic’s vice president of global sales. “We're pleased to have found experienced pros to help us ensure the quality and integrity our customers expect from us.”



The staff addition includes four sales representatives. George Elsaesser is the new corporate sales manager, and will oversee sales planning, management, and contract development. Paul Insco will be in charge of sales development for the U.S. eastern region. Anthony Wilkins was named as the company’s director of business development for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Russia. Guy Hufferd will serve as Linear Acoustic’s director of marketing.



The technical side of Linear Acoustic was also expanded with Mike Richardson named senior hardware engineer and Ed Bitel joining the company as a technician.



“We're excited to have these talented professionals on board,” Carroll said. “They've brought fresh strategic service ideas that I know our customers will appreciate.”



