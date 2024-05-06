Lindsey Reiser Joins CBS News 24/7 as Anchor and Correspondent
Reiser joints the streaming news service from MSNBC
CBS News has named Lindsey Reiser an anchor and correspondent for CBS News 24/7, the network’s live, streaming news service. Reiser, who was most recently an anchor and correspondent with MSNBC, is based in New York.
While at MSNBC, Reiser anchored across all news platforms and reported on the world’s biggest stories, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan legal cases and more. She got her start in Phoenix, Ariz., as the weekend anchor at KPHO/KTVK and as an anchor and multimedia journalist at KTSM/KDBC in El Paso, Texas.
Reiser graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in journalism and Spanish.
CBS News 24/7 is CBS News and Stations’ free live, anchored streaming news service. It is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop and connected TVs for free, as well as CBSNews.com and Paramount+ and live in 91 countries. CBS News’ streaming services, across national and local, were streamed for more than 21.3 billion minutes in 2023, the company said.
