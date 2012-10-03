LIN Media and RMM Open Digital Sales Headquarters in New York

NEW YORK– Multimedia company LIN Media operates or services 32 network-affiliates, and it is now expanding its footprint in New York City to support the growth of RMM (the company’s digital operations division) with the opening of its new digital sales headquarters, located at Grand Central Plaza, 60 East 42nd Street.



To celebrate its growth, LIN Media and RMM will host a launch party for advertising clients at the KOI Restaurant, located inside the Trump SoHo, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. With the exception of media, this event is invite-only.



RMM’s Senior Vice President of Sales Jamie Elden oversees national sales efforts out of the New York City office. The company’s growing sales force is located in 18 markets around the country. He is also launching new entertainment initiatives out of LIN Media’s Los Angeles office to expand the company’s digital media offerings, including video, branded entertainment, social and mobile.



“The opening of our digital sales headquarters in New York City is key to advancing our growth strategy and building upon the valuable relationships we have with advertising agencies and brands, as well as establishing new relationships,” Elden said.



Leveraging proprietary intelligence, technology and the established relationships of its parent company, RMM already operates a comScore, Inc.- ranked network and has a track record of delivering online ad campaigns with return on investment for its clients.



