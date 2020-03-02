Liliana Ranon Set as VP, External Affairs at NAB

WASHINGTON—Liliana Ranon has been appointed to the position of vice president of External Affairs for the NAB, effective immediately. In this role, Ranon will manage NAB’s partnerships with third-party groups on legislative and regulatory issues affecting local broadcasters.

Ranon’s most recent position was as community manager at the Obama Foundation, where she helped develop relationships with stakeholders focused on increasing civic engagement among young people. Other past experience includes director of community empowerment at Univision, as well as time at League of United Latin American Citizens and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Ranon will report to Executive Vice President of Government Relations Shawn Donilon.