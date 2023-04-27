LightWave Digital Acquires 3D Animation Program From Vizrt Group

SAN ANTONIO—Vizrt Group has sold its LightWave 3D animation product, acquired during its 2019 acquisition of NewTek, to U.K.-based Andrew Bishop, creative director of LightWave Digital.

Bishop, a 30-year animator, and his team will take over development of LightWave 3D. As LightWave 3D users for more than 25 years, Bishop and his team have a commitment to upgrading the software for its tens of thousands of users worldwide, Vizrt said.



Bishop’s team of LightWave specialists includes Donetta Colboch, Elmar Moezler and Jack “Deuce” Bennett, together with leading experts in delivering technology solutions, business operations and finance.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but the aim has always been to ensure LightWave 3D has a future with a team that has a strong desire to breathe new life into the technology, bring more value to users, and usher in the next generation of 3D graphics for film, animation, and VFX,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group. “We are certain under this ownership Andrew and his team will deliver this and more.”

Calling Lightwave 3D an “integral and widely used program” around the world, Bishop said he and his team are “immensely proud to acquire the software and take it forward under LightWave Digital.”