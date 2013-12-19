LG to Unveil 105-Inch Curved LCD 4KTV

SEOUL— LG Electronics will unveil a 21:9 aspect ratio curved Ultra HD (Model 105UB9) at the 2014 International CES in Las Vegas.



LG’s newest premium TV is also the company’s first curved 4K model. The 105-inch class (105-inches measured diagonally) 105UB9 ranks as the largest curved TV on the market.



This TV offers a wide viewing angle to create viewer immersion, for example by enabling users to access viewing information on the side of the screen without blocking the ongoing action.



Featuring an 11 million pixel (5120 x 2160) screen resolution, the 105UB9 represents a successful collaboration between LG Electronics and LG Display. In order to realize the TV’s curvature, new technology was introduced to maintain structural integrity and deliver uniform color and brightness across the screen. Until now, OLED panels were preferred for curved displays due to their ability to generate their own light. LG Display overcame the challenge of uneven backlighting by refining its Thin Film Transistor pixel circuit technology to help prevent color leakage and provide a superior viewing experience from virtually any angle.