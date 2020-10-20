LG Releases Rollable OLED TV
Currently only available in South Korea
SEOUL—Six years after introducing its rollable OLED TV technology, LG has finally made it available to the public with the company announcing that its LG Signature OLED R (model RX) rollable TV is now available exclusively in South Korea for $87K.
“Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement any lifestyle,” LG boasts in its press release.
The LG Signature OLED R features a 65-inch flexible OLED display that uses self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control for its picture quality. Each TV also has brushed aluminum casing and a modern wool speaker cover by Denmark’s Kvadrat. The TV has three different viewing formats: Full View, Line Vie and Zero View.
“This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.
LG is currently selling the LG Signature OLED R in only seven consumer electronic stores in South Korea. The price tag for the rollable TV is $87,000.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.