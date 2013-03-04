Levels Beyond Expands Sales and Marketing, Offices

DENVER‚—Levels Beyond, creators of software platform Reach Engine, has added corporate sales veteran Chuck Buelow for the newly created position director of technical sales for the Americas. He will be based in Los Angeles.



Buelow began his career in the computer industry, launching consumer electronic products including a computer sound card and retail MP3 player. He has also served as vice president of sales and marketing for a video encoding company, where he helped develop and launch video capture and NLE products.



Levels Beyond will also open an office in London to serve current clients in the U.K. and expand throughout Europe, and a team of technical and sales professionals will be headed by new Europe Middle East Americas Managing Director Paul Phillips.



Phillips was part of the founding management of computer-hardware maker Active Storage, an Intel Capital Portfolio Company, where he built a worldwide network of dedicated resellers and distributors. Previously, he served as EMEA sales director for Kazeon Systems, and he also served as managing director of computer hardware company Micronet Europe.



“It is clear to me that the U.K. and other European markets will respond to the clear value proposition that the Reach Engine software provides as we help organizations meet the demands of today‘s fast-evolving media landscape,” Phillips said.



Phillips expects to hire video software workflow programmers at the London office, next adding sales and technical support staff.



Levels Beyond also recently announced a $4.5 million Series A investment from San Diego, Calif.-based equity firm TVC Capital.



