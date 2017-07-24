Leader Electronics Appoints Kozo Nagao President

YOKOHAMA CITY, JAPAN—Leader Electronics has officially announced it has appointed a new president, as Kozo Nagao succeeded Noboru Kitagawa in the roll as of July 1.

Kozo Nagao

Nagao began working with Leader in 2014 as an advisor before joining the board in June of 2015. His previous employment includes time at Japan’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (now Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), time at Booz Allen Hamilton (now Price Waterhouse Coopers Strategy Company Limited), and Corporate Directions, Inc., which he continues to serve as a partner.

Nagao said in the company’s release that it will continue to serve the broadcast industry and will work on developing technology for IP-based video distribution and 5G technology.