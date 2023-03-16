Lawo Promotes Sam Schauland to EVP North America

Lawo has announced that Sam Schauland has been promoted to executive vice president North America with overall responsibility for Lawo’s business in the market.

The promotion is part of a larger effort by Lawo to strengthen its presence and customer support in North America, which continues to offer large potential for Lawo’s IP systems and infrastructure solutions, the company said.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new responsibility,” said Schauland. “Lawo has grown tremendously in North America in the past years, thanks to a strong reputation for market-leading IP solutions combined with first-class expertise and support. I look forward to this new challenge of leading continued growth in what has become Lawo’s largest global market.”

After joining Lawo 2015 as technical manager” and in 2016 overseeing Lawo’s first big IP video project for the European soccer tournament in France, Schauland was appointed technical manager for the Americas in 2017 to coordinate the delivery of customer projects and the development of Lawo’s support infrastructure in North America and a rapidly growing Lawo operations team in the region.

Schauland was then promoted in 2019 to the position of senior vice president global operations, leading Lawo’s global team of project managers and engineers, optimizing processes and driving strategic initiatives, the company said.

“We were lucky to have Sam join Lawo, not least because of his enthusiasm for our North American organization, which he has constantly advanced since joining the team,” says Jamie Dunn, CCO at Lawo, to whom Schauland will report. “With him at the helm of our growing organization, we will keep maximizing customer success and commercial performance in North America whilst leveraging the benefits of the global Lawo brand and organization, focusing on continual improvement, growth, and scalability.”