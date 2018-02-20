Lawo Hires Roberts-Davies as Head of Pre-Sales & Projects

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo has created the new position of Head of Pre-Sales and Projects and has appointed John Roberts-Davies to fill it. The position will be responsible for leading and developing the team that delivers technical consultation, solution design and system delivery to customers for live production applications.

Roberts-Davies brings more than 30 years of experience to Lawo, including time spent in the operational and technical roles in radio and TV stations, then moving to the manufacturer side for companies like Sony, Quantel and SAM.

Lawo is a developer of network, control, audio and video technology, developing and manufacturing IP-based system for broadcast and post production.