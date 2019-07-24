Lawo Appoints Phil Myers as CTO

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo has announced the appointment of Phil Myers as the company’s chief technology officer.

Phil Myers

Myers has also been appointed to Lawo’s executive management board alongside new chief commercial officer Jamie Dunn.

Myers joined Lawo in 2018 as senior director IP Systems and chair of the company’s Technical Advisory Board.

“Lawo has continually developed pioneering solutions that create competitive advantages for our customers world-wide. I look forward to driving the company’s technology strategy at board level, and ensuring that our heritage of engineering and manufacturing excellence continues”, he said.

“This development reflects the continuous execution of our growth strategy and is a natural step in the evolution of our company’s structure,” added Dunn. “Building strong partnerships based on staying close and accessible has been a core value of the company since its foundation. My new role recognises the importance to maintain our customer focus as we continue to grow.”