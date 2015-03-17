Larcan Rises Again in Time for 2015 NAB Show

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA—Eight months after closing their doors, Larcan is set to return. The Canadian television and radio transmitter manufacturer, which had been in operation since 1950, was purchased by Vaughn, Ont.-based Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. in January.

TV Technologyreported last July that Larcan had been closed by Sumavision, Larcan’s then majority owner based in China, shutting down locations in Mississauga, Ont. and Lafayette, Colo., and letting go 35 to 40 employees. Larcan produced solid-state and vacuum tube television transmitters in all-power ranges, as well as FM broadcast transmitters and translators and mobile DTV products. Larcan also provided engineering services for transmitter installations.

UBS will soon begin production on Larcan’s popular products as well as offer service for most legacy products. In addition, UBS hired 10 ex-Larcan employees since last fall; they are working on both UBS and Larcan projects. The Larcan site is back up and running, though calls to the Larcan number will be redirected to UBS.

Larcan will also have a presence at the 2015 NAB Show as part of the UBS Group (UBS-Axcera-Larcan) in booth SU7210. Larcan products, including Cool-Dock, MXi Series, Frontier and Transcoder will be on display according to Alex DelMistro, UBS’ business development/sales manager.