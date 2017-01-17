La Liga Scores New Workflow from Mediaproxy

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mediaproxy is taking to the pitch, announcing that it—along with its partner Unitecnic—has implemented a new workflow for Liga Futbol Professional (La Liga) and beIN Sport in Spain.

Barcelona based Mediapro utilizes the software technology to turn around clips from in progress football matches in broadcast quality for compliance broadcasting certification. The Mediaproxy technology is able to ingest native MPEG transport streams in real-time and make them available through user interfaces so users can extract and process clips.

Mediaproxy is a provider of broadcast compliance, monitoring and analysis equipment.